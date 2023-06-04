LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – One person is recovering Sunday morning after being shot in the parking lot of the Rockford Towne Fair at the Rockford Speedway.

Sources tell Eyewitness News five suspects reportedly took off from the scene at high rates of speed before they were caught near Rockford’s southwest side.

Sources say the initial is that the victim is expected to be okay, and that this was not a random attack.

As a precaution since it’s a family event, the fair has reportedly been shut down for safety reasons.

Officials are expected to hold a press conference Monday.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.