ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 a.m., Rockford police officers were called to a large party near the 610 block of E. State Street for a report of shots fired.

Officials say that one victim brought themselves to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation – 610 E State St – Officers on scene for a large party/shots fired. 1 victim self transported to a local hospital with a non life threatening injury. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 28, 2021

No word on any suspects.