CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was stabbed in Cherry Valley on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment on N. Cherry Vale Boulevard off of Bell School Road around 5:30 p.m. That is where they found one victim with a stab wound. They had been cut in the leg, but they are reportedly doing okay now.

Police tracked down the suspect a few hours later. Investigators said that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The Cherry Valley Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.