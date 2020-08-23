One person being treated for life-threatening injuries after Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire is on the scene of a housefire in the 600 block of Market Street in Rockford.

Officials say that one person was removed from the home and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The department sent a tweet shortly after noon on Sunday.

.@RockfordFire is on scene at 600 Market Street for a structure fire. One victim removed with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ff73IRbgTL — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 23, 2020

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES: