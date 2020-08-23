One person being treated for life-threatening injuries after Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire is on the scene of a housefire in the 600 block of Market Street in Rockford.
Officials say that one person was removed from the home and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The department sent a tweet shortly after noon on Sunday.
This is a developing story.
