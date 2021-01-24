One person taken to hospital after I-90 exit ramp crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem Roscoe and South Beloit fire crews respond to a one vehicle accident on an I-90 exit ramp.

The passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital.

No further details have been provided on their condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories