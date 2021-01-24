WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem Roscoe and South Beloit fire crews respond to a one vehicle accident on an I-90 exit ramp.
The passenger was extricated and transported to the hospital.
No further details have been provided on their condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- One person taken to hospital after I-90 exit ramp crash
- Reigning champion Chiefs dump Bills 38-24 in AFC title game
- Winter storm warnings issued for a portion of the area – Impacts from snow and wind expected Monday evening, into Tuesday
- Packers fall to Bucs 31-26 in iconic Championship Game between legendary quarterbacks
- Super Host: Bucs become 1st to play Super Bowl at home
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!