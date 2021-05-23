One person taken to the hospital in Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Firefighters and Paramedics respond to a two vehicle accident.

It happened around 3:30 this afternoon at the intersection of Yale Bridge and Wittwer Roads.

Three people were involved in the crash. One was taken to a local hospital.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating.

The accident remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: Rockton Firefighters and Paramedics responded to this two vehicle accident around 3:30 this afternoon. The accident occurred at the intersection of Yale Bridge and Wittwer Roads. Three subjects were involved but only one was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. South Beloit Ambulance was called in to assist. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene and the accident remains under investigation.