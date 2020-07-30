One suspect arrested, one at large in Freeport motel murder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 27-year-old Willie Love in connection with a murder at the Townhouse Motel on Wednesday. The second suspect, 22-year-old Traivyon Harvey, remains at large.

Freeport Police say they were called to the 1100 block of W. Galena Avenue for a shots fired call, where they found a 30-year-old victim who died at the scene.

Love has been charged with First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.

Harvey is charge with First Degree Murder and 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. Harvey is from Chicago, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

