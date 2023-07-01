ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one juvenile has died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue Friday night.

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Two victims, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, were found in a front yard with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen area.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 14-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.