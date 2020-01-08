One week since legal marijuana became legal in Illinois, demand remains high

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday marks one week since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Illinois.

Many people have waited long hours in line at Rockford’s only dispensary, Sunnyside Dispensary, on McFarland Road.

Although licensed to sell recreational marijuana, MapleGlen Car Center, 4777 Stenstrom Rd, said it was going to wait a few weeks and instead focus on providing for its medical customers.

Sunnyside will only allow customers purchase one item in each category, such as flower, edibles, oils, etc., in order to avoid a shortage.

Just days after the dispensary opened, nearby businesses were blocking their parking lots and hiring security guards to keep traffic open to their storefronts.

Sunnyside’s lot is available only for handicapped or medical customers. Parking Wednesday was available at Franchesco’s Ristorante, at 7128 Spring Creek Rd.

Illinois says there are currently 37 open dispensaries across the state, which have collectively brought in $11 million in the first few days of sales.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

