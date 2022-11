(WTVO) — Illinois’ midterm election is only one week away.

There are several state and local races on the ballot. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 8, but residents can vote early if they wish.

Both Winnebago County and Rockford have offsite voting locations. One is at Rockford’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N Church St., while the other is at Loves Park’s Harlem Alpine Center, 7935 N Alpine Rd.

Residents can also at their county election office through November 7.