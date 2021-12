ENGLAND (WTVO) — It has been one year since a British woman made medical history.

On Dec. 8, 2020, 91-year-old Margaret Keenen rolled up her sleeve and got the first COVID-19 vaccine. It was the first dose given outside of a clinical trial.

The now 92-year-old Keenan marked the day by reuniting with May Parsons, the nurse who gave her the shot. Kennan said that she is still urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.