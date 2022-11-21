WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Monday marked one year since the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that killed six people and injured dozens more.

The City of Waukesha held a ceremony on Monday to honor the victims. It was scheduled to begin at 4:39 p.m., the exact time of the tragedy last year.

Waukesha’s mayor asked the community to “turn the city blue” with blue lights outside of their homes and businesses afterwards. Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin as well.

The man behind the wheel of the SUV was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week.