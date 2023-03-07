GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WTVO) — One year after a house fire killed five people in Boone County, the cause of the blaze still remains undetermined, according to fire officials.

On March 7th, 2022, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire departments from around the county were called to a farmhouse in the 11000 block of Fleming Road.

A house, shed and three vehicles caught fire, leaving the occupants inside trapped.

Six people were rescued from the burning home, but a child, two teenagers, and two adults were killed.

A GoFundMe for the surviving victims raised $72,119.

It took the first firefighters 16 minutes to arrive because of the foul weather and the nearest fire station was unmanned, according to Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce. That’s about twice as long as it would take under normal conditions, he said.

The victims were later identified as Emanuel McConnaughay, 24, Elizabeth McConnaughay, 20, Danika Tatman, 14, Zophia Tatman, 13, and Aniela Tatmen, 9. They each died of smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire was investigated by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Fire Marshall. According to Kunce, due to the severe damage caused by the fire, investigators will never be able to determine the cause.

Kunce said the case will never be officially closed, but he said there is no further investigative avenues to pursue.