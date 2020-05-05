Online craft sale benefits Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission’s goal is to set up their residents with a bright future. One local store is finding a creative way to help pitch in.

“Their lives are being remade,” explained Mary DeHaan, the creative director for Nettie’s Mercantile. The store was meant to open last month, before the stay-at-home orders threw a wrench in the plans. Second chances is the focus of their mission.

The restoration store inside the rescue mission offers a selection of unique home decor handmade by men and women working programs through the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“We love what we do and we love seeing how excited all the men and women get from creating something from nothing,” Dehaan said. “All this has been a learning experience for sure.”

Instead of browsing the aisles in-person, customers can view inventory on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages then call the order in to come pick it up.

“So many come in and say that they can’t do anything like this and they end up being great painters and to see the joy that brings. Because most of them have been in a bad spot for a really long time,” Dehaan added.

Dehaan says the goal for Nettie’s is to create a certified program for participants within the mission, but until then the crafting process is simply an outlet to rebuild items as well as the artists beind them.

Nettie’s Mercantile is located at 625 W State Street in Rockford and offers curbside pickup on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds go to the rescue mission.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

