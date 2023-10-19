SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legal gun owners who are in possession of firearms since banned by the State of Illinois have been slow to register the weapons under a new law.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act banned 170 “assault-style” firearms.

The guns are no longer available to purchase in Illinois, and current owners must register with the Illinois State Police by January 1st, 2024.

However, in the first two weeks since the registrations opened, the Illinois State Police say only 0.07% of 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders have taken that step.

According to police statistics, a total of 1,618 gun owners have registered 4,678 banned firearms.

Anyone who fails to register their guns could be charged with a Class 2 felony.

Registration opened on October 1st. The affidavit can be found under the owner’s Firearm Owners Identification Card account on the Illinois State Police website.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

The ban includes exceptions for certain individuals, such as active and retired law enforcement, active military, prison guards, and private security.

A legal challenge to the law, on Second Amendment grounds, is being heard in the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.