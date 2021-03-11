33% of Rockford 9th graders are not on track to graduate on time, according to United Way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Way of Rock River Valley says 33% of Rockford 9th graders are not on track to graduate. Without intervention, those students only have a 10-20% probability of graduating high school on time. So, the organization says it’s trying to get involved to keep kids on track.

For the past year, some students at Lincoln Middle School, 1500 Charles St, have received an extra boost. Lincoln Middle School Principal Tamara Butler says it’s thanks to the United Way’s “Move the Middle” initiative.

“There’s some changes that can occur within a month, because they just needed someone to notice something and follow up and say, ‘ok, let me give you this resource,'” said Butler. “It can vary between a month or a year. It depends what the needs are of the student and family.”

“The research shows that middle school is where those decisions are made,” she said. “If you’re going to continue with your education or if you’re not. And so, those relationships that are built with the Achievement Advocates has been helpful. So, I think middle school is a great start for the initiative.”

The “Move the Middle” program is designed to figure out what kids need to keep them on track to graduate.

The United Way’s Nicole Bennett said, “So, if we think of students in like a triangle like this: so the bottom are green students, so that’s about 70 percent of students that are doing pretty well, and then we have the top tier, which is about 5 to 10%, in theory, that are called red kids, so those are the kids that need the highest level of intervention.”

Bennett said students are then teamed up with resources to help them.

“We have social workers involved, psychologists involved, special education, teachers, administration, and we really talk about the students. ‘Why is this student off track?’ and really figure out the reasons,” she said.

Butler said the program is working, and she’s seen the results first hand.

“So, we have students that look forward to seeing them and checking in with them, just giving them an update about what’s going on with their lives and how they are doing better,” she said. “And, we’ll have students who would actually thank our workers from the Move the Middle program, thanking them for their help and helping them be better students, and more successful.”

Bennett said the United Way and Rockford Public Schools are in the process of expanding “Move the Middle” to all middle schoolers, covering 6,000 local kids.