ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nursing home workers are calling on the federal government to set new staffing standards at their workplaces.

An Illinois Congresswoman called it a matter of public safety.

“When you have safe standards, when you have adequate amount of presence in the nursing home, that is not only good for these overburdened workers, but it means it will save lives for nursing home residents,” said Representative Jan Schakowsky.

The nurses’ union said that only 15% of Illinois nursing homes meet the minimum staffing standard set by the CDC.

Illinois passed minimum staffing standards in 2010 and 2018, but the Service Employees International Union said that the influence of nursing home lobbyists delayed those standards from taking effect until 2025.