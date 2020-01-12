Only dispensary selling adult-use cannabis in Rockford is running out of some inventory

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm called MCW to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands, in accordance with state law.

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – Sunnyside Dispensary has been selling recreational marijuana to adults since January 1st, with only one day off.

On Sunday evening, they posted to Facebook that they are out of flower and concentrates for both medical patients and adult-use customers.

The Cresco owned dispensary has had lines that have stretched blocks, some customers waiting up to seven hours in line.

The other dispensary in Rockford, MapleGlen, decided not to sell recreational marijuana at the start of the year and instead focus on their medical patients.

Sunnyside did announce on Sunday they are changing the hours of their McFarland dispensary to Monday-Saturday from 9AM-9PM, and Sunday from 10AM-7PM.

You can see Sunnyside’s inventory on their website, here.