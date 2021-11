ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a successful summer, Rockford City Market’s first indoor winter market is now open.

It is being held in the Rockford City Market building, 116 N. Madison St. There are two levels of vendors, and “The Shoes” are providing some live music.

Winter Market will be open on the first Friday of every month through April, with hours running from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.