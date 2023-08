(WTVO) — Opening statements in the federal trial of Michael Madigan’s former chief of staff began on Wednesday.

Tip Mapes faces both Perjury and Obstruction of Justice charges. Prosecutors said that he lied repeatedly while testifying before a grand jury that was investigating Madigan in 2021.

Opening statements were expected to start on Tuesday, but the jury selection dragged on longer than expected.

Mapes has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.