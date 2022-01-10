Options for disposing of Christmas trees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that it is more than a week into the new year, Christmas trees have officially served their purpose and can enter retirement.

Residents can get rid of their live trees by un-decorating it and leaving it on their curb on garbage day. Rock River Disposal will pick up trees through January 20. Trees taller than four feet should be cut in half.

For those who would rather recycle their trees, just drop it off at one of 12 “Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful” collection sites. Those locations are open through Saturday, and the trees will be turned into mulch, which residents can pick up on March 1.