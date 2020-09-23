Oregon announces trick-or-treating times for Halloween

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Oregon has announced trick-or-treating hours for Halloween, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The CDC issued guidance on Thursday urging Americans not to participate in trick-or-treating this year. So far, the City of Beloit has decided against posting trick-or-treating hours, while the Village of Poplar Grove has.

The City of Oregon included the following guidelines:

•Turn on your porch light if you will be handing out candy. *Do not visit homes that do not have a lit porch light.

•Do not participate if you are feeling ill in any way.

•Hand out wrapped candy only. Do not hand out homemade treats.

•Carry hand sanitizer and use it often.

•Encourage children not to touch their face or mouth until they can wash their hands appropriately.

•Parents please keep your children in family groups and limit contact with other groups.

•We encourage residents to use innovative ways to participate that limit contact.

•Hand out candy in open spaces not confined entry ways.

•Wear face coverings, not just your Halloween masks.

•Be safe and watch for traffic, and children crossing roadways.

•Please use other appropriate precautions.

