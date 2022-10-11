OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow.

According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois Conservation and Wildlife code laws regarding the transport of an uncased bow, and unlawful take of a whitetail deer.

Miller was taken into custody near the intersection of Mix and Monroe Streets, and was booked into the Ogle County Jail.