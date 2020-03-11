Oregon City Council approves changes to coliseum building

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The city’s staple building will officially be getting a new look after city council members approved the proposed changes.

The building will now house a museum and recording studio. The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana proposed the idea.

Oregon’s mayor says the new museum will be another attraction to bring people out to the town.

“We are a tourist community. We have the Rock River. We have the four state parks and this will be another magnet to bring people in and to provide sales tax for our local merchants and our restaurants,” explained Mayor Ken Williams.

The mayor said the lease will be signed later this week. The next step is to hire an executive director for the museum.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

