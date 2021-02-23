Oregon community honors 7-year-old murder victim

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ogle County community gathers to honor the Oregon first grader killed last week.

Neighbors will host a candlelight vigil remembering 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nathaniel was a First Grade student at Oregon Elementary School. Friends, family, and community members are all expected to gather to remember the little boy’s life.

As the father of two young girls, RiverStone Christian Church Pastor Craig Arnold says Nathaniel’s death really hit home for him.

“My mind goes directly to that. she’s 6, you know, a year younger, you just hug onto littles a little bit tighter than you thought you could and you just remind them that daddy’s always here and i’ll protect you,” Pastor Arnold said.

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call, for a child who was not breathing, around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at a residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Police say Nathaniel was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say an investigation is underway. An autopsy was conducted last week, but the cause of death was not revealed.

Friends will be selling wristbands or bracelets for $2. The sales will go towards funeral costs.







