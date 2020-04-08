Oregon community steps up to support local businesses hurt by pandemic

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon Chamber of Commerce is raising money for local families and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are selling heart decals for $10 a piece with the message ‘Everyone is Essential.’
City leaders designed the hearts with the intent to keep the city united.
The hearts are listed online here and will also be available at some Oregon businesses including Merlin’s Gerrnhouse & Flowers on the Other Side Botique, and Hector’s Cocina.
