Oregon considers raising property taxes to fund mosquito spraying

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon’s city council is considering raising property taxes to spray the area for mosquitoes after requests for the service were made Tuesday night.

Oregon currently has no funds in the budget for spraying, the city council said Wednesday.

It is considering two options: the purchase of a sprayer and chemicals costing between $21,000 – $25,000 for the first year, or paying an outside service provider $13,000 a year.

To fund the spraying, Oregon is considering either creating a Mosquito Abatement District, which would apply a tax levy of between $8 – $10 per home, which would go to a ballot referendum; or allocating health and safety funds, which have a minor surplus, and shifting funds from a Community Service Officer to mosquito abatement.

This second option would cover the 2020 summer, but would add an increase to future property taxes to cover ongoing costs, the city said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

