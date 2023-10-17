OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Students from Oregon Elementary’s kindergarten class visited Pinecrest Community Nursing Home in Mt. Morris to bring companionship to elderly residents.

It’s part of the school’s “Generations Project,” which has a stated goal of instilling values of compassion, empathy, and respect for seniors in students.

“The kindergartners are really happy to have someone give them one-on-one attention. We kind of frame it as this is like your grandparents, so you treat them like your grandparents. Some of them might not have grandparents, so they get a chance to get that kind of experience. tThey get to know each other and, I think, just be appreciated, because they see they’re making people happy, and that makes them happy. That’s the heart of the whole project,” said one Oregon elementary teacher.

The Generations Project has students visit Pinecrest once a month for themed events.