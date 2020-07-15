Oregon fire crews respond to fire at industrial site

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO)–An Oregon manufacturing plant halted production after one of their pieces of equipment caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Oregon fire officials say they were dispatched to E.D. Etnyre & Co. located on 1333 Daysville Road. They saw a laser cutting machine ablaze. The baghouse dust collector behind it also sucked in the flames.

Crews managed to contain the fire from spreading as they extinguished it in about an hour.

Mutual aid was initially requested but later cancelled once firefighters knew they had successfully contained the fire.

There were no injuries, and no overall smoke damage to the rest of the building.

An investigation is ongoing to determine how the laser machine malfunctioned.

The company is expecting to resume work later once the water aftermath is cleared.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

