Oregon grocery store ordered closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department has ordered the immediate closure of the SuperValu grocery store in Oregon due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

The health department says its is working with city officials and store staff to reopen, by implementing screening logs for every employee, employee monitoring, additional sanitation, and quarantine of close contacts and household contacts.

The health department says it is working to identify and notify people who came into close contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

SuperValu is located at 204 N 4th St.

