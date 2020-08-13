Oregon High School starts today; here are the guidelines to attending class

The Chicago National Weather Service confirmed four more tornadoes Wednesday afternoon - all outside of the immediate viewing area - in the neighborhoods of Ottawa (La Salle County), Grant Park (Kankakee County), Park Forest (Cook County) and Plainfield (Kendall County). This brings the total so far to 11 tornadoes from Monday's derecho event.

In addition to the confirmed tornadoes, it was also concluded that the damage done in Forreston (Ogle County) was consistent with 100 mph wind gusts from straight line winds. Five people were injured when several trailers were damaged/destroyed from the strong winds. Significant tree damage was noted, as well as damage to a metal building near the BP gas station with the associated debris blown toward the northeast. Altogether, this damage was consistent with straight line winds of nearly 100 mph - which can produce the same type of damage as an EF-1 tornado. Straight line winds of near 90 mph were responsible for tree and utility pole damage in Somonauk (DeKalb County).