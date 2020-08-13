Oregon High School starts today; here are the guidelines to attending class

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO)–The fall semester starts today, August 13, for Oregon High School. As local districts adjust their procedures for classroom instruction, here is a list of the requirements for OHS students and family:
- Students will attend classes for only five hours, starting their day at 10 a.m.
- Students cannot arrive any earlier than 15 minutes for their 10 a.m. start. They must also leave the building by 3:15 p.m.
- Every day, families must certify online that their students are symptom-free before entering the building or getting on the bus. Parents will receive text reminders to fill this out, and they can find the link at the top of the school’s website.
- Students will eat in groups of 50 people or less in the cafeteria, as well as other locations inside and outside the building.
- Only grab-and-go–not hot lunches–will be served.
- Social distancing is required at all times–faculty will supervise hallways as students move in single-file lines six feet apart.
- Masks are required at all times, and they must cover both the mouth and nose.
- Band and choir will be practicing outside whenever possible.
