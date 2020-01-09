Oregon hopes restored Black Hawk Statue will draw tourism

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The tarp and scaffolding which covered the iconic Black Hawk Statue in Oregon has finally been removed, marking the completion of a multi-year restoration project.

Oregon officials and residents hope the statue’s unveiling will drive tourism to the area.

Perry Straw has lived in Oregon, right along the Rock River, since 2006.

“This statue is very important to Ogle County,” he said.

Straw says he can see Chief Black Hawk from his house, and says that, even when it was covered, the monument was a big draw for spectators.

“I can go to my window.., look over…at any time, and find somebody over here, standing and admiring this statue,” Straw said.

With the tarp removed after nearly five years, residents came out to Lowden Park Wednesday to see the newly-restored statue.

“A lot of people have just been so, so excited to see this completed,” said Liz Vos, Executive Director of the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce.

Vos says she thinks that the unveiling could boost tourism to the area.

“I feel like it definitely will. People from all over the country have sent in their well wishes and contributions, to make this happen,” she said. “It’s the second largest concrete, monolithic statue in the entire world. So, it’s quite a big deal to us.”

Straw says visitors come from all over to admire the Eternal Indian.

“I was up here one day and there were two cars that had driven from Iowa to see this statue,” he said.

State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-90th Dist.) was one of the visitors to the statue on Wednesday, and he says the site has been drawing people to Oregon for decades.

“It’s been a source of pride, community pride, for over 100 years,” Demmer said. “And it’s been drawing people here to Lowden State Park just as long. It’s a fantastic place for a family to come and spend an afternoon, picnicking, hiking, and enjoying the natural beauty we have.”

Construction crews are still working at the site, removing equipment.

A grand unveiling is planned, but a date hasn’t been decided yet.

