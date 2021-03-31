Oregon hospice worker honored for caring for COVID-19 patients at pandemic’s onset

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon hospice manager was recognized with the “Community Hero Award” on Wednesday for caring for COVID-19 patients in the early days of the outbreak.

The Oregon Chamber of Commerce surprised Debra Johnson with flowers, balloons, and a check for $5,000.

Johnson is the clinical manager at Serenity Hospice and Home, on Route 2 in Oregon.

The Chamber said Johnson didn’t hesitate to put her life on the line to care for patients when the pandemic first started.

“My nurses and staff were a little reluctant and they were scared,” Johnson said. “I totally respected that. But, we needed to do it, so I just stepped up and said ‘I’ll start seeing them’. And hopefully that showed to them that it’s okay. It’s not so scary.”

The event was the first time the Oregon Chamber of Commerce has given out a “Community Hero Award.”