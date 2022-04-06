OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifty stateline artists donated original works of art to a new fundraiser.

The non-profit “Serenity Hospice and Home” hosted the event to help provide compassionate care. The Cork and Tap, 305 W. Washington St., held a preview of the artwork before “The Dash,” where three people were called at a time at random to dash for the pieces of their choosing. Every dasher got to go home with something special.

Organizers said that the support is special too.

“We have a wonderful community [in] Oregon, and we have a wonderful art community,” said Karen Virnoche, ambassador for Serenity Hospice and Home. “With the art community up here, we are just fortunate that we had so many people want to participate.”

The non-profit said that they are planning more events like this.