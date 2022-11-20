OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district is being hit hard with illness.

All kindergarten classes in Oregon, Illinois, are canceled for Monday because too many teachers are out sick. The superintendent said that 35 elementary school students were sent home on Friday with what they believe is the stomach flu.

The Ogle County Health Department said that the highly contagious illness is going through schools nationwide. Doctors said that people should stay home if they are sick and that wearing a mask can help reduce exposure to an illness.

Most viral infections spread through sneezing or coughing, so a mask provides a barrier.