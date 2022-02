MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon school board members approved the closure of the district’s David L Rahn Junior High School for the second time.

The member’s decision came after a third public hearing. Superintendent Dr. Tom Mahoney said that the move is needed for money reasons. Oregon schools have been operating at $410,000 deficit over the past five years, according to Mahoney.

Junior high kids will now move into the high school. DLR will remain open until the end of the school year.