OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A couple of young students had the opportunity on Wednesday to ride to school in a fire truck.

Zaiden won the “Oregon Free Ride to School” raffle, and he invited his best friend Finn to join him on the ride of a lifetime.

The truck pulled up to the school with lights and sirens going, and it looks like the two boys had a blast.

Photo: Oregon Fire Protection District

Oregon Fire said that they hope to see these two pick up applications in just a few more years.