Oregon man arrested in child pornography investigation

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Christensen, 43, was arrested Thursday on charges of possessing child pornography featuring children under 13 years old.

According to the Illinois State Police, law enforcement officers from several jurisdictions – including Homeland Security, Oregon Police, Ogle County Sheriff and Whiteside County Sheriff, executed a search warrant at Christensen’s home in the 600 block of Timberlane.

Police said evidence was seized in the investigation, which led to charges on five counts of possession of child pornography under 13 years of age and two counts of child pornography over 13 years of age.

Christensen is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail.