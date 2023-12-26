OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 41-year-old Oregon man was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and four other charges after he reportedly drove off the road and rolled his vehicle.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5000 block of N. River Road on December 23 around 6:28 a.m. in reference to a single-vehicle accident.

Deputies reportedly found the vehicle, a black Chevrolet pickup truck, unoccupied.

The driver, later identified as Kyle Macias, 41, was located walking.

Officials say Macias appeared to be traveling southbound on River Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off of the west side of the roadway before striking a driveway embankment.

The Chevrolet truck then reportedly went airborne, struck a mailbox and rolled at least once before coming to rest.

Macias was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was cited for DUI, no valid driver’s license, improper lane usage, no insurance and failure to report an accident.