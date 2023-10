OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man was arrested on Saturday on accusations that he possessed child pornography.

Kris Stubblefield, 32, is expected to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Stubblefield was arrested following a months-long investigation by Ogle County Detectives and an October 12 search warrant executed at Stubblefield’s residence.