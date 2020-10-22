Man arrested in Oregon sentenced to 60 months in prison for re-entering US after being deported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javier Granados-Leon, 48, a Mexican citizen arrested in Oregon, Illinois, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Thursday for illegally re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.

Granados-Leon pled guilty to the charge on July 21st, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was initially deported to Mexico on March 9th, 2017.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories