Man arrested in Oregon sentenced to 60 months in prison for re-entering US after being deported

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javier Granados-Leon, 48, a Mexican citizen arrested in Oregon, Illinois, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Thursday for illegally re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.

Granados-Leon pled guilty to the charge on July 21st, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was initially deported to Mexico on March 9th, 2017.

