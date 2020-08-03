Oregon Park District to hold summer fireworks show this weekend

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon Park District announced Monday that it will be hosting an annual summer fireworks show on Friday, August 7th.
The Park District says the fireworks will be launched from the lower edge of Oregon Park East over the river at approximately 9 p.m.
Fireworks displays were canceled in communities nationwide over the 4th of July holiday due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus.
Ogle County has currently reported 390 cases of COVID-19, and 5 deaths in total.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Rivets hopeful of resuming their season on Thursday
- Local financial expert shares tips for college students
- Fallen Rockford detective remembered 19 years later
- Annual Sturgis rally in expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns
- Miss Carly’s and staff gets a well deserved makeover!
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!