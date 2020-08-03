Oregon Park District to hold summer fireworks show this weekend

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon Park District announced Monday that it will be hosting an annual summer fireworks show on Friday, August 7th.

The Park District says the fireworks will be launched from the lower edge of Oregon Park East over the river at approximately 9 p.m.

Fireworks displays were canceled in communities nationwide over the 4th of July holiday due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Ogle County has currently reported 390 cases of COVID-19, and 5 deaths in total.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

