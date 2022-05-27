OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police say they have investigated allegations against members and leaders of “The Church of Jesus Christ Forever” and found no prosecutable crimes occurred within their jurisdiction.

Over the past several months, the Oregon Police Department says it has received complaints from former members of the church.

Police said Friday that they had “fully investigated all complaints” they had received and added they had not spoken to a reported victim who has alleged criminal acts occurred in the jurisdiction of the police department.

The statement did not detail the nature of the criminal allegations or whether investigations were being conducted outside of Oregon.

According to its website, The Church of Jesus Christ Forever, at 603 Webster Street, was founded in 1980 by Rev. Rose Aluli, who experienced spiritual visitations and became a faith healer, and later overseen by her second husband, Rev. Kale Aluli, after her death.