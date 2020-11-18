Oregon school district moving to fully remote-learning starting Thursday

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon School District announced Wednesday that, beginning tomorrow, all schools will be moving to remote learning after the health department said COVID-19 spread was occurring among students.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Mahoney said there are currently 14 positive cases of coronavirus and 83 staff and students waiting for results of COVID-19 tests.

“Given [the Ogle County Health Department’s] belief spread is occurring in our schools and the challenges we face daily to ensure we have appropriate staffing levels, the data indicates we need to move to remote learning,” Mahoney said. “The 14-day remote learning period will begin Thursday, November 19th, and conclude on December 2nd. As long as we have the necessary staff, we will reopen for in-person learning on December 3rd. Additionally, all extra-curricular activities will be placed on hold for the 14 days.

“Each school has previously shared with their families the remote learning plan for that school. We will follow those plans on Thursday, Friday, and Monday but still plan on holding an asynchronous learning day on Tuesday, November 24th. Then, after Thanksgiving Break, we will move back to the school’s remote learning plan. Later today you will receive a follow up email from the school with more information regarding remote learning, attendance, and schedules.

“Each K-12 student who does not currently have a Chromebook will be provided a device and charger at the end of school today. These will need to be returned when we return to in-person learning on December 3rd.”

As of Tuesday, Region 1’s 7-day rolling testing positivity average was at 20%, with Ogle County’s at 17.9%.

