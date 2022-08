OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael Pearce, 63, has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse after an investigation that he had abused a minor.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney, Pearce, a resident of Oregon, was the suspect in a reported sexual abuse case in September of 2021.

In addition to his sentence, Pearce will be required to serve 2 years of mandatory supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.