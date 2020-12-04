Oregon students return to class after 2 week shutdown

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in the Oregon School District returned to class today, 2 weeks after the schools switched to full remote learning on November 19th.

The superintendent says the shutdown was because too many staff members were quarantined and COVID-19 was spreading among the students.

Administrators said staff put up Christmas decorations in the schools during the e-learning period, to provide some holiday cheer once kids were allowed back for in-person classes.

