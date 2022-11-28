OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon School District announced some changes Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Mahoney announced that he will retire on June 30, 2024. He has served as superintendent for the past 13 years.

The school board has already appointed his replacement. Dr. PJ Caposey, a former Oregon High School principal and current Meridian School District superintendent, will take the job. He was named 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Boards.

Caposey will take over the position on July 1.