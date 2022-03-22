OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local educator now has bragging rights as the best teacher in the state.

Oregon High School surprised Kimberly Radostits during class on Tuesday with her award. Her students gave her the nickname “Ms. Rad,” and understandably so.

“If anything is wrong, as soon as I walk in, I feel a lot better, she comforts me,” said freshman Peter Alfano. “She’s almost like my mom.”

Alfano is a student of Ms. Radostits, a Spanish teacher at Oregon High School. Her students said that she is very deserving of the “Illinois Teacher of the Year Award,” an acknowledgment for something that she said is her favorite thing to do.

“It’s something that I hope all of my students get in their future, is to do some kind of job or career where they get to go every single day and feel like they are living their best life,” Radostits said.

Radostits has been impacting students’ lives at Oregon since 2007, but she credits her colleagues and the community for her success.

“I’m not the only that’s doing good work in Oregon,” she said. “There are people in here that make sure every single kid in our building is known and valued.”

As far as this career path, it has always been in her destiny.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a teacher since knee high to a grasshopper, if you could imagine that,” Radostits said. “I mean, honestly my grandma is my number one supporter. When she came for Grandparent’s Day kindergarten year, she asked me what I wanted to be when I was older, and I told her a teacher and that’s never changed.”

While Radostits has accomplished many things as a teacher she does not let her title limit what she does for her students.

“Though the content is important to me, and I want them to feel that culture, what’s more important to me is that I see my kids as humans and I develop them into good humans,” she said.

Radostits took part in the launch of the “Hawks Take Flight” program, which gives extra mentoring to freshmen trying to get back-on-track academically.