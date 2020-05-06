Oregon teachers given free lunches, students post signs outside school

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon’s school district treated teachers to a free lunch on Wednesday.

Staff were able to drive up, and pick up their meals at the school, which were provided by Hector’s Cocina, at 201 N 3rd St.

Oregon High School Principal Heidi Deininger said, “Every single member of the staff stepped up, from our paraprofessionals to our secretaries, to make sure kids and families have what they need, and students are still learning.”

Residents of Oregon showed their appreciation for the teachers by placing signs in the school’s lawn as teachers drove by to get their lunches, each with a special message from students.

Oregon Elementary School Assistant Principal Ryan Huels says it’s not just families who appreciate how much the educators have done.

“We’re just extremely appreciative of all our staff has done. I feel like they’ve really gone above and beyond, changing the way we do school on a moment’s notice. So, not only does the community appreciate it, we appreciate it as well,” he said.

Students across Illinois have been “distance learning” electronically since the beginning of April.

