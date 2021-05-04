Oregon woman accused of murdering her son indicted by Grand Jury

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Sarah Safranek has been indicted by an Ogle County Grand Jury on charges that she murdered her son, 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton, in February.

According to charging documents, Safranek suffocated Nathaniel, who also suffered a ruptured liver.

Safranek faces 5 counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child.

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call, for a child who was not breathing, around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at a residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Police say Nathaniel was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say one additional person was at home when Nathaniel was killed but only Safranek faces charges.

Her husband had filed an order of protection against Safranek a few weeks after the death of their son.

She is next set to appear in court on Wednesday, May 5th.